Rooted in Community, Honoring Traditions

Arraigado a Comunidad, Honrando Tradiciones

WPCA 30th anniversary celebration

Thursday, November 2

6:00–11:00 pm @ South Second

We are throwing a party!

Join us in celebrating our 30th year milestone with a gathering of community, artists, art patrons, educators and supporters. Our roots run deep in the arts and art education community, and our commitment to the community has never been stronger!

This year also marks the 25th year of our annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Through this tradition we honor the Mexican and Latinx cultural legacies that continue to shape and strengthen our community of Walker’s Point. In the quarter decade of this tradition, the exhibition has hosted hundreds of ofrendas honoring community leaders, family members, friends, and those who’ve inspired us as artists and educators.

We hope you can come celebrate with us!

Program include:

● Live Entertainment

● Hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar

● Art on Display

● Raffle and Silent Auction

● Day of the Dead-themed Photo Booth

Price:

$30 per person, before October 23.

$50 after that.

Can’t attend? Please donate!

Tickets can be purchased below (or click here if form not visible below)